Cobb police investigating after person shot at Fair Oaks hotel
Rezoning approved in Henry

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

One of two rezoning requests before the Henry County Board of Commissioners was approved at its Feb. 7 regular meeting. The board gave the go-ahead to a request to allow R-2 single-family residential zoning on a 23.6-acre piece of property in the northern end of the county, to the south of Patillo Road and east of Thurman Road. It was approved with 17 conditions.

A separate request was made regarding a 7.7-acre site at 235 Springdale Road, near the corner of East Lake Parkway, for rezoning to neighborhood commercial to allow a new development. That request was tabled until mid-April.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

