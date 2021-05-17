Residential rezoning approved in Henry County

An 89-acre piece of property on Millers Mill Road received rezoning approval from the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its April 20 regular meeting. The request for R-3 zoning was rejected a month earlier by the county’s Zoning Advisory Board, which recommended R-2 with sewer instead.
But the commissioners approved the request subject to the 26 conditions put forth by the ZAB, having them read into the record as part of the motion by Vivian Thomas, in whose district the property lies. Those conditions include limiting the site to 132 lots. The motion passed by a 4-2 margin, as Greg Cannon and Johnny Wilson cast the dissenting votes.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.