Referendum approved for Locust Grove

Downtown Locust Grove.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
43 minutes ago

Locust Grove residents will possibly have a new referendum on the November ballot thanks to recent action by the Georgia General Assembly.

A bill introduced in the State House by El-Mahdi Holly and David Knight passed the House and Senate so that city residents can vote on whether to provide a homestead exemption for 100 percent of their assessed home values.

If approved, the referendum would mean homeowners would pay zero property tax on the homes in which they live, should the city ever decide to implement a property tax, which it currently does not.

The bill awaits Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
