Recreation fees adjusted in Henry County

They include youth and adult athletics, sports camps, day camps, arts camps, after-school recreational programs and classes, field rentals, park and event center rentals, other facility rentals, and annual memberships. Some programs include a surcharge for out-of-county residents.

In other business, the commissioners approved a restructuring of the Council on Aging board to bring into compliance with grant funding received from the Georgia Department of Human Services. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.