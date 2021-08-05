ajc logo
Recreation fees adjusted in Henry County

New fees are in place for renting county ball fields and other facilities.
New fees are in place for renting county ball fields and other facilities.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The fee schedule for the Henry County Parks and Recreation Department has been updated for the first time since 2015. The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its July 20 regular meeting to approve the changes, which officials said were necessary to be consistent with surrounding counties.

They include youth and adult athletics, sports camps, day camps, arts camps, after-school recreational programs and classes, field rentals, park and event center rentals, other facility rentals, and annual memberships. Some programs include a surcharge for out-of-county residents.

In other business, the commissioners approved a restructuring of the Council on Aging board to bring into compliance with grant funding received from the Georgia Department of Human Services. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

