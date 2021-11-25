ajc logo
Public safety items approved in Henry

The Sheriff's Office received accreditation funding.
The Sheriff's Office received accreditation funding.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
16 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners considered several public safety matters at its recent regular meeting.

Acceptance of a $74,175 accreditation award on behalf of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was approved, along with a $26,174 grant to the Henry County Police Department for the purchase of digital vehicle forensics technology as well as a mutual aid agreement with Butts County.

A police canine named Butar was declared surplus property due to medical issues. According to officials, the dog has been treated by Dr. Lisa Chambers of the Locust Grove Veterinary Clinic and in her opinion is no longer serviceable for law enforcement work.

