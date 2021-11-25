Public safety items approved in Henry

Acceptance of a $74,175 accreditation award on behalf of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was approved, along with a $26,174 grant to the Henry County Police Department for the purchase of digital vehicle forensics technology as well as a mutual aid agreement with Butts County.

A police canine named Butar was declared surplus property due to medical issues. According to officials, the dog has been treated by Dr. Lisa Chambers of the Locust Grove Veterinary Clinic and in her opinion is no longer serviceable for law enforcement work.