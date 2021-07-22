ajc logo
Police advisory group bylaws OK’d in Henry County

A citizen advisory group is moving forward.
Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
Bylaws established by Henry County’s new Citizens Police Advisory Committee were approved July 7 by the Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting. The committee itself was created in July of 2020 and has ten members.

The new bylaws provide for the committee’s specific purposes, which include serving as liaison between the police department and the community; advocating for programs, ideas and methods to improve their relationship; putting out information associated with furthering positive police-citizen relations; and making recommendations to the police chief based on citizen information; and offering ideas regarding possible amendments or additions to the department’s policies and procedures that affect police-citizen relations.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

