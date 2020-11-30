Plans, ordinance updates approved in Locust Grove

The Locust Grove City Council voted unanimously at its Nov. 16 regular meeting to approve architectural plans submitted for a building at 660 Market Place Boulevard that will eventually house a Moe’s Southwest Grill restaurant. The single-story rectangular building will consist of 4,320 square feet with main entrance and vehicle access facing Market Place Boulevard, according to a city staff report.
In an unrelated agenda item, the council voted unanimously to approve several updates to its police standard operating procedures, specifically in the areas of special operations, bias/profiling, mental illness, and courtroom security.