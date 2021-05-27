Pay boosts touted in Henry County school budget

About $9.4 million is being included in the Henry County Board of Education’s 2021-2022 budget solely to boost compensation for all employees. A report given at the school board’s May 10 regular meeting regarding the $415.4 million budget included information about this investment that is intended to help ensure that salaries in all departments and at all levels remain competitive, according to district officials.
In addition to pay raises across the board, this includes step increases for certain employees who qualify as well as additional raises for job categories under $15 per hour. The district is also adding new positions, both school-based and district-wide, for the specific purposes of helping transition students back to in-person learning and also expanding support to those continuing virtual learning.
Information: henry.k12.ga.us.