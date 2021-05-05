Pavement repair at Henry County school approved

The Henry County Board of Education voted unanimously at its April 19 regular meeting to approve a $115,998 expenditure for repair work on a portion of the pavement at Hampton High School. The work will be done by Atlanta Paving and Concrete.
In a separate action, the school district will receive $9,863 from Georgia Power Company in exchange for the board’s vote to grant an easement on the property of Walnut Creek Elementary School. This will allow the electric company to cut and/or remove trees and vegetation that may be obstructing its power lines, so that future outages during inclement weather can be prevented.
Information: henry.k12.ga.us.