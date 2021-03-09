Overnight work to restripe I-75 in Henry County

A Georgia Department of Transportation spokesperson stated that the project stretches from the Hwy. 155 interchange in McDonough to the Walt Stephens Road overpass in Stockbridge. The work was scheduled to begin the evening of March 9 with shifts working from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Rolling lane closures will be installed around the work crews and extra signage will be put in place to encourage motorists to be alert and slow down while in the area.