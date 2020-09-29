No progress on Henry County DA’s staffing request

A discussion at the Sept. 15 regular meeting of the Henry County Board of Commissioners regarding budgetary needs in the District Attorney’s office resulted in three separate motions, all of which failed to pass. Three additional positions in the D.A.'s office were requested, and the various motions suggesting different ways of funding them resulted in two 3-3 votes and one 2-4 vote.
The discussion began at the board’s Sept. 1 meeting, with three proposals that day all failing due to tie votes, and a special called meeting scheduled for Sept. 9 to discuss the issue never took place because of a lack of a quorum.