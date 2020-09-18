X

New traffic routes opening in McDonough

The square in downtown McDonough.
The square in downtown McDonough.

Henry County | 41 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Henry County officials announced Sept. 10 that a new traffic pattern on the eastern and western approaches to downtown McDonough was expected to be in place by Sept. 15. T

he shift for the new one-way pair will begin in the morning and take most of the day to complete, affecting mostly the traffic on Jonesboro Road, Keys Ferry Street and Hampton Street (Hwy. 20/81). Message boards will be in place notifying the public. West of the square, Jonesboro Road will be switched over to single-lane westbound traffic only, while Keys Ferry Street/Hampton Street will be switched over to single-lane eastbound traffic only approaching the square.

A traffic signal will become operational at Geranium Drive and Keys Ferry Street.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.