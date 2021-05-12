New scoreboards approved in Henry County

Eight new scoreboards are to be installed at the athletic fields at Warren Holder Park in Locust Grove. The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its May 4 regular meeting to approve the $21,184 purchase, accepting a bid from Benton Electric. County staff noted that the existing scoreboards are “very old and outdated,” to the point that parts cannot be acquired to repair them in most instances.
A $3,690 expenditure for installation was also approved, and it was not necessary to solicit bids for that since the amount is under $5,000. Funding for the entire project is coming from the county’s capital improvement plan.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.