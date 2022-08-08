New roundabout open in McDonough

According to Henry County officials, the roundabout will help relieve traffic along what has become a busy east-west connector between Hwys. 20 and 155 for those looking to bypass downtown McDonough.

It was a high priority when projects were selected for the latest special-purpose local option sales tax referendum, which was approved by voters two years ago. It was completed more quickly because of a collaboration with the Georgia Department of Transportation which allowed a closure of Hwy. 20 for nine days.