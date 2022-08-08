New roundabout open in McDonough

A newly constructed roundabout opened the morning of Aug. 3 at the intersection of Hwy. 20 and Turner Church on the east side of McDonough, ready for traffic as crews continued to finish landscaping surrounding it.
According to Henry County officials, the roundabout will help relieve traffic along what has become a busy east-west connector between Hwys. 20 and 155 for those looking to bypass downtown McDonough.
It was a high priority when projects were selected for the latest special-purpose local option sales tax referendum, which was approved by voters two years ago. It was completed more quickly because of a collaboration with the Georgia Department of Transportation which allowed a closure of Hwy. 20 for nine days.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
