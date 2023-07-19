New roundabout coming in Henry

Henry County officials have announced that construction should begin this month on a roundabout on Bridges Road at Willow Lane in McDonough. The site is between a busy retail complex and a number of residential developments. The roundabout is expected to improve traffic flow and relieve congestion compared to the existing four-way stop, a county engineer said.

Construction costs will total $2,067,501 and the county’s contract with Backbone Infrastructure allows for 330 days to complete the project. Funding comes from the county’s special-purpose local option sales tax.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.