BreakingNews
Georgia plans to cancel registration of 191,000 inactive voters

New roundabout coming in Henry

Credit: Henry County Government

Credit: Henry County Government

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
53 minutes ago
X

Henry County officials have announced that construction should begin this month on a roundabout on Bridges Road at Willow Lane in McDonough. The site is between a busy retail complex and a number of residential developments. The roundabout is expected to improve traffic flow and relieve congestion compared to the existing four-way stop, a county engineer said.

Construction costs will total $2,067,501 and the county’s contract with Backbone Infrastructure allows for 330 days to complete the project. Funding comes from the county’s special-purpose local option sales tax.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

EXCLUSIVE: Feds sought surveillance video from State Farm Arena in Trump probe2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE: DeKalb police investigating fatal shooting at BP gas station
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia plans to cancel registration of 191,000 inactive voters
54m ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

58 years later, state champion high school basketball team receive rings
1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

58 years later, state champion high school basketball team receive rings
1h ago

Credit: TNS

MURPHY: Republicans, you need a Plan B for president. Pronto.
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Monroe Roark

Alcohol ordinance fails in Hampton
Road project getting underway in Henry
Locust Grove council OKs development plans
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Push to 70,000: ‘Stop Cop City’ mobilizes during weekend of action
For good or bad, Atlanta is about to become a Michelin city
23h ago
Nedra Rhone: A journey through Black history in the South
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top