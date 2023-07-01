New plant coming to Locust Grove

A new facility designed to help keep electric vehicles on the road has been planned for development in Locust Grove.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced June 22 that automotive parts manufacturer NVH Korea’s new plant at Gardner Logistics Park on Colvin Drive will create more than 160 new jobs and bring $72 million in outside investment to Henry County.

The facility is expected to supply battery parts for electric vehicles in the United States for manufacturers including Hyundai Mobis, Kia Georgia and Hyundai Motor Group. Operations at the new plant are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024.

Information: choosehenry.com.