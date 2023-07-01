New plant coming to Locust Grove

Credit: NVH Korea

Credit: NVH Korea

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
38 minutes ago
X

A new facility designed to help keep electric vehicles on the road has been planned for development in Locust Grove.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced June 22 that automotive parts manufacturer NVH Korea’s new plant at Gardner Logistics Park on Colvin Drive will create more than 160 new jobs and bring $72 million in outside investment to Henry County.

The facility is expected to supply battery parts for electric vehicles in the United States for manufacturers including Hyundai Mobis, Kia Georgia and Hyundai Motor Group. Operations at the new plant are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024.

Information: choosehenry.com.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Twitter users run into service issues after Musk imposes daily limits on reading tweets3h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

CONCERT REVIEW: Barenaked Ladies are loving life in Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: Contributed

‘Incendiary devices’ found after fire at Atlanta Police Training Academy
1h ago

Credit: Maggie Bell

Many Georgians criticize student loan ruling, while others celebrate it
12h ago

Credit: Maggie Bell

Many Georgians criticize student loan ruling, while others celebrate it
12h ago

Credit: AP

Affirmative action for white people? Legacy college admissions under scrutiny
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: henry county government

Wineries to be permitted in Henry
Henry commissioners approve rezoning requests
McDonough council approves new budget
Featured

Bill Thorn, AJC Peachtree Road Race’s ironman, earns his rest from the race
Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose are among ESPN job cuts
1h ago
Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top