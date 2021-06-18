New Henry County agreement for Boys and Girls Clubs

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its June 2 regular meeting to approve a grant award agreement with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta for operation of clubs within the county. A 2019 agreement was reached with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Georgia for the same purpose, but the board determined that it was in the best interests of the county and its citizens to work with the Metro Atlanta group instead.
The resolution also identifies the board’s intention to participate in funding and operation of the clubs for three years. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.