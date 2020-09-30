X

More money allocated for Stockbridge amphitheater work

Downtown Stockbridge.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Stockbridge City Council voted recently to approve a $74,380 increase in the contract for geotechnical engineering services related to the city amphitheater project. This change raises the total amount of the contract to $100,000.

The vote was 4-1 with Alphonso Thomas voting in opposition. In an unrelated action, the council voted 3-1-1 to approve a $100,000 bid for the creation of a unified development code for the city. Yolanda Barber voted in opposition and Elton Alexander abstained.

A resolution authorizing an agreement with the Henry County Chamber of Commerce regarding the acceptance of Coronavirus Relief Act funds was approved unanimously.

