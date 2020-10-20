X

Measure to light up Henry roadways tabled

Several major roadways are getting new lights.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

A plan for new lighting along several busy Henry County roadways was tabled Oct. 6 by the Board of Commissioners pending a traffic safety report. The bulk of the development will be on Rock Quarry Road, Jodeco Road, and at the Hwy. 42/Campground Road intersection, for which the county will spend an estimated $8,700 per month through separate agreements with Georgia Power.

Other locations to be maintained by Central Georgia EMC at about $100 per month include Lester Mill Road and Bill Gardner Parkway; Coan Road and Old Jackson Road; and 1520 South Ola Road.

