McDonough rolling back millage

The McDonough City Council voted at its July 18 regular meeting to approve the city’s new millage rate of 3.615 mills and then roll it back to 3.033 mills. There will be no tax increase and the millage will support the city’s 2022-2023 adopted budget, according to officials.
No citizens spoke for or against the measure at the final public hearing before the vote.
In other business, the council approved a resolution to execute a contract with Andrea Boyd to serve as the chief judge in McDonough Municipal Court. She is the first female and the first black judge to serve in that court.
Information: mcdonoughga.org
