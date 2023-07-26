McDonough council passes hotel stay ordinance

The McDonough City Council voted at its July 6 meeting to approve an ordinance with new regulations for hotels, motels and extended-stay hotels. The move was intended “to promote quality and safe transient lodging” and stemmed from concerns about length of stays at some locations, according to officials.

Among other provisions, the ordinance limits hotel and motel stays to 30 consecutive days and extended-stay hotel stays to 180 days with at least a two-day vacancy between stays.

Language was also added prohibiting room rentals to anyone under the age of 18 unless legally emancipated. Fines for various violations of the new ordinance will range from $250 to $1,000.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

