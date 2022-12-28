McDonough council confirms appointments

Five members of the Planning Commission were reappointed: Ricky Beauchamp, Latonua Hawkins, Calvin McClendon, Yolanda Williams, and Taira Castora. Reappointments to the Board of Zoning Appeals included Reid Burch, Brenda Goodson, Samuel Humphrey, Charles Piersaul, along with new appointee Carla Dennis.

Benjamin Pruett did not make an appointment to either body, and Kamali Varner was absent from the meeting. Mayor Sandra Vincent also announced the appointment of George Patterson to the Transportation Advisory Group hosted by Henry County.