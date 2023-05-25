BreakingNews
More Americans apply for jobless benefits but labor market remains tight
McDonough council approves utility relocation

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
23 minutes ago

The McDonough City Council voted at its May 4 meeting to authorize the Henry County Water Authority to relocate 1,250 feet of eight-inch water main at the Racetrack Road/Iris Lake roundabout. According to a city staff report, the water main must be located outside the roundabout construction easement.

The expected cost to the city for the project is $122,341. It will be funded from the city’s special-purpose local option sales tax account.

In unrelated business, the council amended a city ordinance designed to better regulate and reduce panhandling. The new ordinance will allow officers to use discretion on the issuance of warnings, and associated fees will not exceed $1,000.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
