McDonough council approves utility relocation

The McDonough City Council voted at its May 4 meeting to authorize the Henry County Water Authority to relocate 1,250 feet of eight-inch water main at the Racetrack Road/Iris Lake roundabout. According to a city staff report, the water main must be located outside the roundabout construction easement.

The expected cost to the city for the project is $122,341. It will be funded from the city’s special-purpose local option sales tax account.

In unrelated business, the council amended a city ordinance designed to better regulate and reduce panhandling. The new ordinance will allow officers to use discretion on the issuance of warnings, and associated fees will not exceed $1,000.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.