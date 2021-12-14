ajc logo
McDonough council approves rezoning

McDonough City Hall.
McDonough City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
4 hours ago

A rezoning application involving a local church was approved unanimously by the McDonough City Council recently.

A seven-acre tract had been previously split into two parcels so that one of the sites, four-tenths of an acre with a house, could continue to be used for residential purposes.

The site in question is at 65 Brown Avenue and is known as the First Baptist Church Mission House.

This rezoning request was to allow a change from office-institutional to single-family residential. Aside from the applicant, no one spoke for or against the request at the public hearing before the vote.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
