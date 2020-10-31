McDonough council approves expenditures

The McDonough City Council voted recently to approve a $382,859 contract for the Alexander Park bandstand project, which will be funded by the city’s SPLOST revenue. Also approved was the purchase of a new police vehicle and necessary equipment to replace a vehicle which was totaled in an accident; the cost to the city after the insurance payout is $11,673.
The city is purchasing 100 water meters at a total cost of $20,500 and also spending $11,754 for phone system software updates and other system maintenance. In a separate agenda item, the council approved a revised schedule of sanitation rates which will appear on customers' November bills. All of these actions were approved unanimously.