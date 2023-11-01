McDonough council approves budget changes

The McDonough City Council voted at its Oct. 16 regular meeting to approve a budget amendment that will allow $100,000 in additional funds pertaining to an ongoing sewer construction project and an ongoing water plant upgrade project.
The council also approved a resolution awarding a $942,368 bid for the Kalves Creek sewer system improvement project to RDJE of Newnan. A request for a $34,495 expenditure to cover an emergency wastewater repair project was also approved. The vote was 5-0 on each motion as two council members were absent from the meeting due to illness.
Information: mcdonoughga.org.
