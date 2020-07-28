X

McDonough church gets zoning modification

A McDonough ministry will be allowed to refurbish a youth worship center.
A McDonough ministry will be allowed to refurbish a youth worship center.

Henry County | 59 minutes ago

The McDonough City Council voted unanimously at its July 20 regular meeting to approve a special use permit for Haitian Ministry Theophile Church of Christ to utilize a commercially-zoned site at 2220 Commerce Place, one block west of South Zack Hinton Parkway. According to a city staff report, this action was intended to allow the church to relocate and refurbish a modular trailer to be used as a youth worship center.

A public hearing was held on the issue, after being postponed from its original March date due to COVID-19, and no one spoke either for or against the request.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.