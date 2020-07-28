McDonough church gets zoning modification

The McDonough City Council voted unanimously at its July 20 regular meeting to approve a special use permit for Haitian Ministry Theophile Church of Christ to utilize a commercially-zoned site at 2220 Commerce Place, one block west of South Zack Hinton Parkway. According to a city staff report, this action was intended to allow the church to relocate and refurbish a modular trailer to be used as a youth worship center.