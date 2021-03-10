McDonough annexation request postponed

The site in question is bordered to the north by Campground Road, to the south by Brush Arbor subdivision, and to the east and west by single-family residential subdivisions in unincorporated Henry County. Both the annexation and the rezoning to R-75 (single-family residential) were recommended for approval by the McDonough Planning Commission last fall, but public hearings before the council were delayed three times in the final months of 2020.

It was noted at the council’s March 4 regular meeting that the item is postponed until further notice.