Mask mandate fails in Hampton

A proposed ordinance to require face coverings to be worn in government facilities in Hampton failed to pass its first reading at the Oct. 13 regular meeting of the City Council. The measure would have applied to all buildings and vehicles owned or leased by the city, with face coverings “highly recommended” in all other establishments in the city. The vote was 2-4.
The council voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an ordinance which would remove the requirement of an alcoholic beverage licensee to attend a meeting in which his or her license is scheduled to be renewed.