Lotti named to Henry County State Court bench

Vincent Lotti.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Vincent Lotti has been named by Gov. Brian Kemp to the Henry County State Court bench. He is succeeding longtime judge Ernest Blount, who has retired. Lotti is a lifelong Henry County resident who graduated from the University of Georgia and later attended John Marshall Law School after working as a probation officer with Henry County Juvenile Court.

He established his own practice after graduating from law school, and he served briefly as a McDonough Municipal Court judge and for the past two years as a Henry County Magistrate Court judge. In 2018 he qualified to run for a State Court judgeship in the general election.

