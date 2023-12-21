Locust Grove rezoning approved

The Locust Grove City Council voted at its Dec. 4 regular meeting to approve a rezoning request regarding a piece of property at 4409 Hwy. 42 South. The rezoning from residential-agricultural to office-institutional is so the property can be used as a chiropractic office.

In unrelated business, the council approved a conditional use request to allow gravel-surfaced parking for trucks and tractor-trailers on Walker Crossing. The item had been tabled at the council’s October meeting.

Also approved was the adoption of the city’s 2023 comprehensive land use plan update, which will be submitted to the Atlanta Regional Commission for review.