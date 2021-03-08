Locust Grove renews service contracts

X

Two service contracts were renewed in Locust Grove.
Henry County | 49 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Two city service contracts were renewed by unanimous votes of the Locust Grove City Council at its March 1 regular meeting.

According to officials, the agreement with Ronnie Glaze and ICC Inspection Services allows for continued performance of performing building plan reviews and inspections as well as electrical, plumbing and HVAC inspections for residential and commercial building projects. The contract with Mark Whitley and Whitley Engineering, Inc. is for continued performance of erosion and sedimentation plan reviews and inspections as well as assisting the city with mandatory reporting and the MS4 program.

Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.

