Locust Grove industrial site plans approved

A huge industrial project in Locust Grove is moving forward.
Henry County | 41 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Locust Grove City Council voted at its Aug. 3 regular meeting to approve architectural plans submitted by Atlas Collaborative Architects for “Project Red,” a massive industrial warehousing distribution building planned at 381 and 343 Davis Lake Road.

The building permit process includes a requirement that the mayor and council, acting as the city’s architectural review board, review the proposal and approve it. According to city staff, the general concept is to construct a single-story rectangular building whose main entrance and vehicle access would face Colvin Drive and Davis Lake Road.

Also, a development agreement related to “Project Red” between the city and GBLG Development Company was approved by the council.

