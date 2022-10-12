Locust Grove industrial rezoning approved

The property is adjacent to I-75 and the railroad north of Bethlehem Road, and the applicant intends to develop a 1,845,000-square-foot light industrial warehouse, according to a city staff report.

In other business, a request for rezoning from general commercial to planned development for a 50.16-acre site on Price Drive was tabled until the Nov. 7 meeting. The revised site plan includes 332 apartments, 56 townhomes and commercial space.