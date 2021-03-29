Locust Grove council seeks Hwy. 42 study

According to a city staff report, the city is contributing $100,000 in funds originally designated for a railroad crossing study and that money is expected to be matched several times over by the state DOT for a total cost of up to $900,000. The study currently is slated to include the area of Hwy. 42 between Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to the south and Market Place Blvd. to the north, although city officials have requested that it be extended north a short distance to Colvin Drive.

Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.