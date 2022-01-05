Locust Grove council OK’s police regs, appointments

The Locust Grove City Council voted unanimously recently to approve two ordinances amending the standard operating procedure for the city’s police department.
One amendment adds an ordinance section to address criminal investigations and missing persons, and the other adds a section in regard to social media.
The council also approved the reappointments of Rod Shearouse and Aggie Combs to the Downtown Development Authority as well as the reappointments of Jeff Mills and Rachel Devitt to the Historic Preservation Commission.
The council approved a memorandum of understanding with the Georgia Department of Transportation for work along I-75 on the Commercial Vehicle Lanes Project, adding truck lanes between Bethlehem Road and I-475.
