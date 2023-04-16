Locust Grove council OK’s Peeksville Road plan

A resolution approving and designating a further extension of Peeksville Road passed unanimously at the Locust Grove City Council’s April 3 regular meeting. Officials called the move “part of the process in property acquisition for the right-of-way for the new and important roadway link.”
A map included in the meeting agenda packet shows the proposed road going west from Hwy. 42, across a realigned Cleveland Street and extending to Frances Ward Drive and Cemetery Circle, with a roundabout installed where the three streets meet.
In other business, the council approved a resolution to create a streetlight district in the second phase of the Collinswood at Locust Grove Station subdivision.
