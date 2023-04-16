X

Locust Grove council OK’s Peeksville Road plan

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
42 minutes ago

A resolution approving and designating a further extension of Peeksville Road passed unanimously at the Locust Grove City Council’s April 3 regular meeting. Officials called the move “part of the process in property acquisition for the right-of-way for the new and important roadway link.”

A map included in the meeting agenda packet shows the proposed road going west from Hwy. 42, across a realigned Cleveland Street and extending to Frances Ward Drive and Cemetery Circle, with a roundabout installed where the three streets meet.

In other business, the council approved a resolution to create a streetlight district in the second phase of the Collinswood at Locust Grove Station subdivision.

Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Suspect in Gwinnett car dealership killing accused of hiring hitman3h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

5 observations from Georgia Tech’s spring practice
2h ago

Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Reidel

Braves pull ahead of Royals in ninth inning for sweep, sixth straight win
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things we learned from Georgia’s G-Day game
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things we learned from Georgia’s G-Day game
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘I feel like myself again’: The difficult decision that helped Sam Hilliard find himself
2h ago
The Latest

Locust Grove rezoning approved
Hampton council looking at pay raise
McDonough council approves code amendment
Featured

Updated: GHSA takes aim at recruiting of middle school athletes
Birds recovered after theft from Buckhead restaurant; 1 arrested
Go Atlanta: Peachtree Road Race, Legos, Freaknik documentary, micro food hall
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top