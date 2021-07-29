Locust Grove council OK’s annexation

The Locust Grove City Council voted at its July 19 regular meeting to approve the annexation of two tracts of land totaling nearly 200 acres into the city. The property is on the northern end of the city, north of Bethlehem Road between I-75 and Hwy. 42. The tracts, both of which are owned by Norfolk Southern, were previously zoned RA (residential agricultural) and M-2 (heavy manufacturing) in unincorporated Henry County, and they received the same zoning from the council.