Locust Grove council OK’s annexation

Nearly 200 acres was annexed into Locust Grove
Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Locust Grove City Council voted at its July 19 regular meeting to approve the annexation of two tracts of land totaling nearly 200 acres into the city. The property is on the northern end of the city, north of Bethlehem Road between I-75 and Hwy. 42. The tracts, both of which are owned by Norfolk Southern, were previously zoned RA (residential agricultural) and M-2 (heavy manufacturing) in unincorporated Henry County, and they received the same zoning from the council.

The Henry County Board of Commissioners reviewed the annexation request at a meeting in April and raised no objections. The properties will continue to be served by the Henry County Water Authority. Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.

