Locust Grove council makes zoning ordinance change

In separate actions the council voted to repeal the PR-4 (Planned Residential District) and PR-5 (Urban Infill/Active Adult Planned Residential District) zoning districts in their entirety. According to a city staff report, the council made the moves as “part of their collective vision to establish residential districts of lower density.”

In other business, the council approved the Henry County Comprehensive Transportation Plan and Henry County Trails Plan, less than one month after it was approved by the Board of Commissioners.