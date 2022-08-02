ajc logo
Locust Grove council makes zoning ordinance change

Downtown Locust Grove.

Downtown Locust Grove.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
22 minutes ago

The Locust Grove City Council voted at its Aug.1 regular meeting to get rid of two portions of its zoning regulations.

In separate actions the council voted to repeal the PR-4 (Planned Residential District) and PR-5 (Urban Infill/Active Adult Planned Residential District) zoning districts in their entirety. According to a city staff report, the council made the moves as “part of their collective vision to establish residential districts of lower density.”

In other business, the council approved the Henry County Comprehensive Transportation Plan and Henry County Trails Plan, less than one month after it was approved by the Board of Commissioners.

Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
