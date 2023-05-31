Locust Grove council approves plans

The Locust Grove City Council approved architectural plans for the proposed remodel of a 4,157-square-foot building at 4971 Bill Gardner Parkway, which will turn an existing IHOP restaurant into a Chase bank. The vote was taken at the council’s May 1 regular meeting.

In unrelated business, final plats were approved for three subdivisions or portions of subdivisions: Cedar Ridge on Tanger Boulevard, 127 lots; Collinswood Phase II on Kirkland Drive, 11 lots; and Bridle Creek Phase 2A on Hwy. 42, six lots.

A conditional use request to develop a gravel truck parking lot on an 11-acre site on the south side of Bethlehem Road, west of Hwy. 42, was tabled.

