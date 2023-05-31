X

Locust Grove council approves plans

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
25 minutes ago

The Locust Grove City Council approved architectural plans for the proposed remodel of a 4,157-square-foot building at 4971 Bill Gardner Parkway, which will turn an existing IHOP restaurant into a Chase bank. The vote was taken at the council’s May 1 regular meeting.

In unrelated business, final plats were approved for three subdivisions or portions of subdivisions: Cedar Ridge on Tanger Boulevard, 127 lots; Collinswood Phase II on Kirkland Drive, 11 lots; and Bridle Creek Phase 2A on Hwy. 42, six lots.

A conditional use request to develop a gravel truck parking lot on an 11-acre site on the south side of Bethlehem Road, west of Hwy. 42, was tabled.

Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

‘Somebody shot us’: Uber driver calls 911 after woman killed in backseat2h ago

Credit: City of Chamblee

Crews battling fire at former Chamblee animal feed mill
2h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis / Henri.Hollis@ajc.com

Mourners remember ‘pure heart and pure soul’ of Commerce murder victim
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb school board disavows Morley’s superintendent search comments to AJC
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb school board disavows Morley’s superintendent search comments to AJC
5h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Economic Development

Public access to Bartow’s 14,000-acre ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: henry county government

Henry board looks at annexation requests
6h ago
McDonough council considers development requests
Henry commissioners approve rezoning
Featured

U.S. debt ceiling deal details: What’s included, what’s out
7h ago
Braves call up top pitching prospect AJ Smith-Shawver, who will begin in bullpen
21h ago
Henry County high school headed to France D-Day commemoration
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top