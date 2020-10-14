Locust Grove council approves maintenance agreement

The Locust Grove City Council voted at its Oct. 5 regular meeting to approve a resolution extending the city’s current maintenance agreement regarding its three water tanks. According to a city staff report, the work by American Tank Maintenance over the past three years under the existing agreement has been good enough that extending the deal for another three years is recommended.
The company performs maintenance on the 250,000-gallon Highway 42 Tank, the 500,000-gallon Horsetown Tank, and a 750,000-gallon tank on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The extension of the agreement includes an expected 8.9 percent increase over what the city paid during the past three years.
The council also approved a new sanitation contract with Advanced Disposal.