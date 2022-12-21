Judicial appointments approved in Henry

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Nov. 29 regular meeting to approve eight judicial appointments to Magistrate Court by Chief Magistrate Judge Martin Jones. Their terms will begin next month and expire Dec. 31, 2026.
Another public safety measure approved by the board was the acceptance of an $82,866 grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance in conjunction with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
This money is provided to state and local government agencies that incur correctional officer salary costs related to the incarceration of undocumented immigrants.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution
The Latest