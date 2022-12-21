ajc logo
X

Judicial appointments approved in Henry

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
33 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Nov. 29 regular meeting to approve eight judicial appointments to Magistrate Court by Chief Magistrate Judge Martin Jones. Their terms will begin next month and expire Dec. 31, 2026.

Another public safety measure approved by the board was the acceptance of an $82,866 grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance in conjunction with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

This money is provided to state and local government agencies that incur correctional officer salary costs related to the incarceration of undocumented immigrants.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Ga. Supreme Court slams AG’s office over broken execution agreement2h ago

Credit: Chris Day

Clayton Commission pulls proposed ordinance on sheriff succession
3h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution

The Jolt: Embattled Georgia GOP chair likely to face stiff challenge
3h ago

Credit: AJC photo/Miguel Martinez

2022 National Signing Day: Georgia Tech
49m ago

Credit: AJC photo/Miguel Martinez

2022 National Signing Day: Georgia Tech
49m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dansby Swanson posts goodbye message to Atlanta fans
11h ago
The Latest

Hampton amends code for film business
15h ago
Henry tax distribution deal finalized
Locust Grove council approves budget
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top