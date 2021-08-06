Jail roof repair in Henry County approved

An emergency roofing job at the Henry County Jail got the go-ahead from the Henry County Board of Commissioners, who voted July 20 to approve a $959,417 allocation. The work is necessary due to water infiltration, according to a county staff report, and the work by Garland/DBS will include a 30-year warranty.
The commissioners also approved a $69,989.50 change order regarding playground safety surfacing at Nash Farm Park. A new playground at the park was approved in March, and it was requested later that the surfacing be added. The park improvements are included in the county’s SPLOST program. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.