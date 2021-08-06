ajc logo
Jail roof repair in Henry County approved

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
31 minutes ago

An emergency roofing job at the Henry County Jail got the go-ahead from the Henry County Board of Commissioners, who voted July 20 to approve a $959,417 allocation. The work is necessary due to water infiltration, according to a county staff report, and the work by Garland/DBS will include a 30-year warranty.

The commissioners also approved a $69,989.50 change order regarding playground safety surfacing at Nash Farm Park. A new playground at the park was approved in March, and it was requested later that the surfacing be added. The park improvements are included in the county’s SPLOST program. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

