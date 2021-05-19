Industrial rezoning approved in Locust Grove

A rezoning for a potential 1.2 million-square-foot industrial warehouse facility was approved by a 4-2 vote of the Locust Grove City Council at its May 3 regular meeting. The 95.48-acre site lies along the west side of Davis Lake Road, between Pine Grove Road and Colvin Drive, and east of the railroad. The rezoning vote came immediately following a separate action regarding a proposed amendment to the city’s future land use map changing the designation on the same tract from medium-density residential to industrial.