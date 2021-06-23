Impact fees going up in McDonough

Impact fees in McDonough could double in the coming weeks. The City Council voted unanimously at its June 3 regular meeting to change its ordinance and proceed with plans for a 100 percent increase. The city initially adopted its impact fee program in 2003 and the fee schedule had not been reviewed since that date, according to officials.
Three proposed fee schedules were presented to the council, with possible increases of 75, 100 and 125 percent. A consultant pointed out that changing the ordinance would require two advertised public hearings at least 20 days apart before a final vote, and the ordinance would state the effective date of the changes. Information: mcdonoughga.org.