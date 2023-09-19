Hunting events planned in Henry

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
37 minutes ago
The Henry County Water Authority has announced the schedule for the upcoming season when local hunters can participate on the utility’s property.

Two youth hunts are scheduled for Oct. 21 and Nov. 4 for ages 10-17, and a veterans’ hunt is on the calendar for Nov. 18. All of these events will take place at the Walnut Creek site in McDonough, and only Henry County residents and HCWA customers are eligible to participate.

Youth hunt applications will be accepted through Sept. 22, while applications for the veterans’ hunt must be submitted by Sept. 29. Completion of an orientation and safety meeting is required prior to each hunt.

Information: hcwa.com.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
