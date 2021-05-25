Human resources post created in McDonough

A new administrative position has been created in McDonough city government, and someone has also been hired to fill that position. The City Council voted at its May 6 regular meeting to approve the creation of a human resources director slot, and in a subsequent action a vote passed appointing Nick Calhoun to serve in that role.
Both votes were 5-0 with two council members absent from that portion of the meeting. The actions came after the council met in executive session in the middle of the regular meeting and then reconvened in public. The vote to appoint Calhoun also set his salary at $75,000 per year.
