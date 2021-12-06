Henry water training program continues

The Henry County Water Authority is taking an additional step in 2022 in its partnership with Southern Crescent Technical College to recruit and train future water and wastewater plant operators.
HCWA officials announced Nov. 30 that one of its own plant operators, Sheila Kern, has attained the necessary credentials to be the instructor for the coming year in the Water Quality Technician Certification Program at SCTC.
Applications are being accepted for the spring semester which begins in January as well as the summer semester that starts in May.
The four courses which make up the program can be completed in that time frame, after which certification can be achieved by passing a state exam and completing a few months of on-the-job training, which the HCWA plans to provide for some students.
Information: 770-914-4431 or sheila.kern@sctech.edu.
