Henry water authority hosts fishing event for kids

The Henry County Water Authority will host this year’s Kids Fishing Derby June 4 at the Cubihatcha Center, 100 Collins Road in Locust Grove.
The event is open to young people 18 years of age and younger, who are invited to fish the Long Branch Reservoir on a day set aside by Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials for which no fishing license is required.
Admission is free.
Check-in and registration begin at 6:30 a.m. with the derby set to start at 7 a.m.
The weigh-in and recognition of the winners will take place beginning at 11 a.m. and lunch will be at 11:30.
Information, including a registration form and waiver: hcwa.com.
About the Author
Editors' Picks