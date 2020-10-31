Henry sites better financially, officials say

Two properties currently owned and operated by Henry County government are seeing improved financial returns of late, according to a report given at the Oct. 20 regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners. The Atlanta Speedway Airport in Hampton and the Cotton Fields Golf Course in McDonough were acquired by the county more than a decade ago, and both purchases have been roundly criticized by some members of the public since then.
County finance director David Smith noted during his quarterly update that the airport is operating at $18,000 better than expenditures year to date, while the golf course’s revenue is $31,000 better than expenses this year. “Cotton Fields is no burden on our general fund at this point in time,” said Smith.